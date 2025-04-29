Left Menu

India Falls Short: Sindhu and Prannoy's Struggles at Sudirman Cup

India, led by struggling singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, exited the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals after a decisive loss to Indonesia. Despite an initial win in mixed doubles, Sindhu and Prannoy's defeats in their respective singles matches contributed to India's early exit from the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:04 IST
India's aspirations at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals were dashed as PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy struggled to find their form against Indonesia, culminating in a 1-3 defeat that sealed India's fate in the group stage.

After an earlier 1-4 loss to Denmark, India found themselves in a do-or-die match but failed to rise to the occasion. Despite Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto securing a win in mixed doubles, subsequent singles losses by Sindhu and Prannoy led to India's untimely exit.

The tournament saw Indonesia and Denmark advancing to the knockout round. India's elimination rendered their final group match against England moot, marking a disappointing finish for the team.

