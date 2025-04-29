India Falls Short: Sindhu and Prannoy's Struggles at Sudirman Cup
India, led by struggling singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, exited the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals after a decisive loss to Indonesia. Despite an initial win in mixed doubles, Sindhu and Prannoy's defeats in their respective singles matches contributed to India's early exit from the tournament.
- Country:
- China
India's aspirations at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals were dashed as PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy struggled to find their form against Indonesia, culminating in a 1-3 defeat that sealed India's fate in the group stage.
After an earlier 1-4 loss to Denmark, India found themselves in a do-or-die match but failed to rise to the occasion. Despite Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto securing a win in mixed doubles, subsequent singles losses by Sindhu and Prannoy led to India's untimely exit.
The tournament saw Indonesia and Denmark advancing to the knockout round. India's elimination rendered their final group match against England moot, marking a disappointing finish for the team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Denmark Solidify Green Alliance
India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership: Leaders Pledge Enhanced Cooperation
Rohit Sharma Predicts Fierce Australia Challenge for England in Upcoming Ashes
India's Squad Selection Dilemma: Six Middle-Order Contenders for England Test Tour
Tammy Beaumont Targeting Comeback in England's Revamped One-Day Cup