England's Triumph Over Sri Lanka Marks Birthday Delight for Captain Brook

England secured a resounding 51-run win against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, kicking off the Super Eights with a triumph led by captain Harry Brook on his 27th birthday. This victory marks England's 12th consecutive T20I triumph over Sri Lanka, furthering their dominance in this format.

In the post-match presentation, Brook expressed his delight, calling it a 'beautiful birthday present' after his team dismantled Sri Lanka for under 100 runs. England, opting to bat first, posted a competitive 146/9, with Phil Salt top-scoring with 62 off 40 balls, supported well by Will Jacks, Harry Brook, and Sam Curran.

Sri Lanka, despite efforts from captain Dasun Shanaka and others, could only muster 95 runs. England's bowlers, including Jofra Archer and Will Jacks, shone with multiple wickets. Brook praised Salt's key innings and dismissed concerns over Jos Buttler's form, highlighting Buttler's prowess in world cricket.