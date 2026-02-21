Left Menu

Ireland Dazzles with Historic Victory Over England in Six Nations Clash

In a stunning Six Nations performance, Ireland defeated England 42-21 at Twickenham, keeping their championship aspirations alive while dashing England's hopes. Ireland's electric start and dominant play were pivotal, despite brief England rallies. The victory puts Ireland close to leaders France, while England lags in the standings.

Ireland triumphed over England with an exhilarating 42-21 victory at Twickenham, marking their largest win in England to date and sustaining their pursuit of the Six Nations title. Ireland surged to a 22-0 lead, capitalizing on England's defensive lapses with scores from Jamison Gibson-Park, Rob Baloucoune, and substitute Tommy O'Brien.

England's Fraser Dingwall managed to narrow the gap just before halftime, yet Dan Sheehan's swift try early in the second half stifled any comeback ambitions. Though both teams traded tries in the closing phases, the outcome was essentially decided, with England captain Maro Itoje substituted early during his 100th appearance.

Ireland now sits with nine points, trailing only France, who will play Italy. England, however, finds itself struggling in fourth place with five points. Ireland's forward progress was aided by turning over the ball regularly, while England faced setbacks, typified by Ford's missed opportunities and a yellow card for Freddie Steward.

