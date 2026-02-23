England and Pakistan Spin into T20 World Cup Super Eights Duel

In a highly anticipated clash at the T20 World Cup Super Eights, England and Pakistan are set to put their spin strategies to the test on a pitch expected to favor slow bowlers. England, the two-time champions, are riding high after a decisive win against Sri Lanka, positioning them at the top of the standings.

The English spinners, led by Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, have been remarkable, supported by Jofra Archer's pace attack. Meanwhile, Will Jacks has emerged as a versatile player with significant contributions both with bat and ball. Despite some batting inconsistencies, the team remains hopeful, especially with Phil Salt's recent performance.

For Pakistan, their encounter with New Zealand resulted in a washout, leaving them keen to secure a win. They will rely on their varied spin attack, featuring Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed, to challenge England. However, the spotlight will also be on Pakistan's batting lineup, including opener Sahibzada Farhan, currently the tournament's leading run-scorer, to perform under pressure.