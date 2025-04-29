Yamal's Unstoppable Rise: Barcelona's Next Star Shines Beyond Messi Comparisons

Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal, only 17, is making waves in European football with his exceptional talent, prompting comparisons to a young Lionel Messi. However, Yamal is keen to chart his own course, distancing himself from being labeled as the 'next Messi.'

Yamal's upcoming Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan marks his 100th senior team appearance for Barcelona. Despite Messi's struggle to score against Inter, Yamal hopes to overcome this hurdle, adding to his tally and helping Barcelona reach another European final.

With a history of breaking records, including being the youngest scorer in La Liga and the European Championship, Yamal focuses on his abilities and not his age. "Soccer is about talent and mentality," he asserts as he continues to shine on the pitch.

