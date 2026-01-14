Left Menu

Mahindra Achieves Record-Breaking Bookings for XUV 7XO and XEV 9S

Mahindra & Mahindra announced it has received nearly 94,000 bookings for its XUV 7XO and XEV 9S models, amounting to a value surpassing Rs 20,500 crore. The booking flood occurred by 2 PM on January 14. Deliveries for XUV 7XO have started, with XEV 9S set to begin on January 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, Mahindra & Mahindra revealed it has amassed a staggering 93,689 bookings for its newly released XUV 7XO and XEV 9S models, crossing a record value of over Rs 20,500 crore.

The Mumbai-based automotive giant commenced the booking process for these models on Wednesday morning, and by 2 PM, had already reached this landmark number.

While deliveries for the XUV 7XO have already begun, customers eager for the XEV 9S can expect the shipments to start commencing January 26, the company announced in a statement.

