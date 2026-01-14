Mahindra Achieves Record-Breaking Bookings for XUV 7XO and XEV 9S

In a significant milestone, Mahindra & Mahindra revealed it has amassed a staggering 93,689 bookings for its newly released XUV 7XO and XEV 9S models, crossing a record value of over Rs 20,500 crore.

The Mumbai-based automotive giant commenced the booking process for these models on Wednesday morning, and by 2 PM, had already reached this landmark number.

While deliveries for the XUV 7XO have already begun, customers eager for the XEV 9S can expect the shipments to start commencing January 26, the company announced in a statement.