Power Restored at Madrid Open: Swiatek Advances Amid Blackout Chaos

Power has been restored at the Caja Magica tennis complex, allowing the Madrid Open to resume with a full schedule, highlighted by second-ranked Iga Swiatek's advance to the quarterfinals. Swiatek secured victory over Diana Shnaider, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4, keeping her title defense alive in Madrid.

The blackout on Monday led to the postponement of 22 matches, affecting much of Spain and Portugal, disrupting everyday life including subways and ATMs. The interruptions continued into Tuesday morning at Caja Magica but were swiftly resolved, preventing any further schedule alterations despite the high match count.

On the men's side, Alex de Minaur matched Carlos Alcaraz with 24 tour wins for the year, defeating Denis Shapovalov. Fans with Monday tickets are set to receive refunds. Upcoming matches include Alexander Zverev facing Francisco Cerundolo, with the remaining women's fourth-round matches featuring Aryna Sabalenka vs. Peyton Stearns.

