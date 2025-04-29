Left Menu

Showdown in Super Cup: Mohun Bagan SG Battles FC Goa

Mohun Bagan Super Giant aims to showcase its strength against FC Goa in the Super Cup semifinal. With a predominantly Indian squad, the Mariners, despite the challenges, are vying for a domestic treble. FC Goa, a formidable opponent, has the upper hand, being one of the few teams to have defeated Mohun Bagan SG this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:49 IST
An under-strength Mohun Bagan Super Giant will square off against FC Goa in the Super Cup semifinal, entering the fray with an all-Indian squad, except Portuguese defender Nuno Reis. The Mariners previously overcame Kerala Blasters in a 2-1 victory, moving just two wins shy of a domestic treble.

Despite Mohun Bagan's recent success, FC Goa is poised to be a tougher adversary, having bested Mohun Bagan SG during the regular season. Mohun Bagan's coach, Bastab Roy, has termed the campaign an 'exposure trip,' bringing focus and readiness to his squad against the stronger Gaurs.

While FC Goa strides confidently into the semifinals after triumphing over Gokulam Kerala FC and Punjab FC, head coach Manolo Marquez stresses that having more foreign players doesn't guarantee superiority. As in previous Super Cup matches, Indian players play a crucial role in Mohun Bagan's strategy, challenging the notion that teams with more foreigners are automatically favorites.

