Rising Stars Clash: Sakamoto Faces Crawford in Thrilling Delhi Open Semifinal
Rei Sakamoto and Oliver Crawford advance to the Delhi Open singles semifinal. Sakamoto, a former junior champion, overcame Federico Cina, while Crawford outlasted Jay Clarke. Meanwhile, Stefanos Sakellaridis and Felix Gill will contest the other semifinal. In doubles, Siddhanth Banthia/Alexander Donski, and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha/Pruchya Isaro advanced to the semifinals.
Rei Sakamoto and Oliver Crawford have set a high-stakes clash in the Delhi Open singles semifinal, following impressive performances in their respective quarterfinal matches. Sakamoto, a former junior World No. 1, turned the tables against Federico Cina after dropping the initial set, securing a 6-7(7) 6-3 6-2 victory.
Meanwhile, Oliver Crawford edged out compatriot Jay Clarke in a dramatic turnaround, saving a match point to clinch a 3-6 7-5 6-3 success. Crawford lauded the intensity, acknowledging his familiarity with Clarke as a friend and fellow Briton.
In other tournament action, Stefanos Sakellaridis faces Felix Gill in the second singles semifinal, and the top doubles teams of Banthia/Donski and Poonacha/Isaro maintain their pursuit of the championship, progressing seamlessly to the semifinals.
