The Kremlin announced on Friday that diplomatic relations with Japan have bottomed out due to what it perceives as Tokyo's hostile posture towards Russia. There is no current dialogue aimed at peace between the two nations.

In her inaugural address to parliament, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized Tokyo's commitment to resolving its territorial dispute with Russia. She expressed hopes of finalizing a peace treaty.

The territorial dispute, which has prevented the signing of a formal World War II peace treaty, centers on the Kuril Islands. These islands, referred to as the Northern Territories in Japan, remain a significant point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)