Left Menu

Frozen Ties: Russia and Japan's Stalemate Over the Kuril Islands

The Kremlin announced that relations with Japan have deteriorated due to Tokyo's adversarial position towards Russia. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is focused on settling the territorial dispute and finalizing a peace treaty. The long-standing issue revolves around unresolved claims over the Kuril Islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:25 IST
Frozen Ties: Russia and Japan's Stalemate Over the Kuril Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Friday that diplomatic relations with Japan have bottomed out due to what it perceives as Tokyo's hostile posture towards Russia. There is no current dialogue aimed at peace between the two nations.

In her inaugural address to parliament, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized Tokyo's commitment to resolving its territorial dispute with Russia. She expressed hopes of finalizing a peace treaty.

The territorial dispute, which has prevented the signing of a formal World War II peace treaty, centers on the Kuril Islands. These islands, referred to as the Northern Territories in Japan, remain a significant point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

 India
3

Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth

 India
4
Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026