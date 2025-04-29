Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stuns with Record-Breaking IPL Century

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop reminisces about bowling to a young Sachin Tendulkar as he draws parallels with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's recent IPL feat. The Rajasthan Royals star shattered records becoming the youngest T20 centurion in history, during a sensational innings against Gujarat Titans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:03 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo- IPL and ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former West Indies cricket legend Ian Bishop recently reflected on a pivotal moment from his career, drawing vivid parallels between that and the rise of a new prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Bishop, recalling the 1990 match against a young Sachin Tendulkar, marveled at Suryavanshi's milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL), marking him as the youngest centurion in T20 cricket history.

In a gripping contest against Gujarat Titans, Suryavanshi's explosive 35-ball century paved the way for Rajasthan Royals to secure a commanding victory. Bishop recollected Tendulkar's thunderous six against him when he was 17 and compared it to Suryavanshi's spectacular innings, noting his poise at such a young age against a formidable bowling lineup.

The 14-year-old's innings was marked by brisk partnerships and aggressive strokes, creating a whirlwind of upsets for the opposition. Vaibhav's achievement included several record-breaking feats— the second-fastest IPL century and the quickest by any Indian in the league's history, leaving an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

