Sunil Narine's Spin Magic Keeps KKR's Playoff Hopes Alive

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Sunil Narine's pivotal bowling performance helped Kolkata Knight Riders secure a victory over Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. The win keeps KKR's playoff dreams alive, albeit they still sit at seventh in the standings.

KKR's top-order blitz allowed them to set a challenging total of 204. Despite losing early wickets, Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel kept DC in contention with a solid partnership, but Narine's return to the attack at a key moment marked the turning point.

Narine's three wickets within seven balls halted Delhi's chase, ultimately restricting them to 190 for nine. The match saw impressive performances under pressure, showcasing the unpredictable excitement of IPL cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)