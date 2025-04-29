Left Menu

Sunil Narine's Spin Magic Keeps KKR's Playoff Hopes Alive

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine's crucial three-wicket haul led Kolkata Knight Riders to a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals, rekindling KKR's IPL playoff aspirations. KKR posted a strong 204 for nine, and Narine's timely strikes curtailed Delhi's chase, despite efforts from Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:42 IST
Sunil Narine's Spin Magic Keeps KKR's Playoff Hopes Alive
Sunil Narine
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Sunil Narine's pivotal bowling performance helped Kolkata Knight Riders secure a victory over Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. The win keeps KKR's playoff dreams alive, albeit they still sit at seventh in the standings.

KKR's top-order blitz allowed them to set a challenging total of 204. Despite losing early wickets, Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel kept DC in contention with a solid partnership, but Narine's return to the attack at a key moment marked the turning point.

Narine's three wickets within seven balls halted Delhi's chase, ultimately restricting them to 190 for nine. The match saw impressive performances under pressure, showcasing the unpredictable excitement of IPL cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025