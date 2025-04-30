Fernando Gago Departs Boca Juniors Amid Struggles

Boca Juniors head coach Fernando Gago has departed from the club shortly after a defeat to River Plate in the Argentine Superclasico, marking the end of a challenging six-month tenure.

Gago, who previously donned the jersey for Argentina and Boca as a midfielder, is the third successive manager at the club to exit without securing a trophy, joining the ranks of predecessors Jorge Almiron and Diego Martinez. Boca publicly expressed gratitude towards Gago and his coaching staff for their dedication and professionalism, extending their best wishes for his future endeavors.

Under Gago, Boca managed to clinch victory in 17 out of 30 matches but experienced a setback with an early exit from the Copa Libertadores, losing in the second round to Alianza Lima of Peru via penalties. The club will now look to assistant coach Mariano Herron to take the helm on a temporary basis while they search for Gago's permanent successor. As Boca currently leads Group A in the Torneo Apertura, they are set to face Tigre in their upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)