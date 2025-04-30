Rohit Sharma's Legendary 264: A Record-Breaking ODI Knock

Celebrating his 38th birthday, Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma recalls his extraordinary 264-run innings against Sri Lanka in 2014, a momentous feat in the annals of ODI cricket. This innings, carved out of the Eden Gardens' turf, remains the highest individual score in One Day Internationals.

Before Rohit's record-setting performance, the great Sachin Tendulkar had set the ODI double century benchmark in 2010. Rohit's first double hundred came in 2013, but it was his 2014 efforts that have gone down in history as a testament to his batting prowess.

A dropped chance early in his innings proved costly for Sri Lanka, as Rohit capitalized on his reprieve to reach 264, guiding India to a formidable 404/5. His legacy in white-ball cricket was indelibly forged on that sunny day in Kolkata, with fans still cherishing the memory of his fiery knock.

