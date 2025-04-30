Gearing Up: Indian Women's Hockey Team Eyes Core Strengths Against Australia
The Indian women's hockey team is set to field its best combinations to resolve defensive issues in an upcoming three-match Test series against Australia. Head coach Harendra Singh aims to identify core players for future league matches and emphasizes exposing young talent to international competition for future readiness.
The Indian women's hockey team is preparing to field its best combinations in an upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, aiming to resolve defensive challenges and identify core players for the FIH Pro League matches in June.
After consecutive losses to the Australia A side, the team looks to bounce back with a stronger performance. Head coach Harendra Singh stated his intent to try out optimal player combinations to discover who can excel in the forthcoming European Pro League matches.
Emphasizing the importance of international exposure, Singh noted this series is more about gaining experience than winning. With the goal of the World Cup in mind, the team seeks to offer younger players valuable exposure to help prepare them for future challenges.
