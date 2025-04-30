Cricket Returns: Asian Games 2026 to Feature T20 Format

The Olympic Council of Asia has confirmed cricket's inclusion in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The decision was finalized at the 41st AINAGOC Board of Directors meeting in Nagoya City Hall.

Cricket will be played in the T20 format, with matches set to take place in Aichi prefecture. Venue specifics are yet to be decided.

This marks cricket's fourth inclusion in the Asian Games, and the T20 format will also feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, rekindling interest in a sport not seen in the Olympics since 1900.

