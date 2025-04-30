Cricket Returns: Asian Games 2026 to Feature T20 Format
The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that cricket will feature in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. This marks cricket's fourth appearance at the Asian Games, and its inclusion comes as the T20 format prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Venue details for the cricket events are pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Olympic Council of Asia has confirmed cricket's inclusion in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The decision was finalized at the 41st AINAGOC Board of Directors meeting in Nagoya City Hall.
Cricket will be played in the T20 format, with matches set to take place in Aichi prefecture. Venue specifics are yet to be decided.
This marks cricket's fourth inclusion in the Asian Games, and the T20 format will also feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, rekindling interest in a sport not seen in the Olympics since 1900.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement