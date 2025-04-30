Left Menu

Krishnav Chopraa's Historic Triumph at Big West Championship

Indian amateur golfer Krishnav Chopraa secured a historic win at the Big West Championship at La Quinta Country Club. His impressive rounds culminated in a 16-under 200, the lowest championship score since 2006, earning him victory over reigning champion Tegan Andrews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Laquinta | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:04 IST
Krishnav Chopraa's Historic Triumph at Big West Championship

Indian amateur golfer Krishnav Chopraa has etched his name in the annals of the Big West Championship by emerging victorious at the prestigious event held at La Quinta Country Club.

Chopraa delivered an exemplary performance with bogey-free rounds of 63-66 followed by a 71, culminating in a total score of 16-under 200 spread over three days.

By matching the lowest ever tournament score set in 2006, Chopraa, son of former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra, outperformed defending individual medalist Tegan Andrews from Cal State Fullerton to clinch the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025