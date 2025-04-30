Krishnav Chopraa's Historic Triumph at Big West Championship

Indian amateur golfer Krishnav Chopraa has etched his name in the annals of the Big West Championship by emerging victorious at the prestigious event held at La Quinta Country Club.

Chopraa delivered an exemplary performance with bogey-free rounds of 63-66 followed by a 71, culminating in a total score of 16-under 200 spread over three days.

By matching the lowest ever tournament score set in 2006, Chopraa, son of former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra, outperformed defending individual medalist Tegan Andrews from Cal State Fullerton to clinch the title.

