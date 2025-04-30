Left Menu

Shikhar Dhawan Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls for Unified Response

Shikhar Dhawan, former Indian cricketer, decried the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as a tragic event that deeply affects all Indians. The attack, killing 26 and injuring many, has prompted India to take decisive action against Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, with widespread global condemnation.

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed his anguish over the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, labeling the incident as tragic and expressing sympathy for the victims' families. Dhawan emphasized the deep hurt felt across the nation and urged for a resolute governmental response.

The April 22 terror attack targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Following this, India imposed stringent countermeasures against Pakistan, attributing the attack to cross-border terrorism.

In response to the incident, a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to evaluate India's security stance. Officials highlighted the cross-border connections of the attack, coinciding with the political and economic advances in the Union Territory. The government has resorted to actions like pausing the Indus Waters Treaty to signal its disapproval of Pakistan's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

