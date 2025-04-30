Relay Revolution: Indian Quartet Smashes National Record

In a thrilling display at the Indian Open Relay Competition, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Amlan Borgohain shattered a national record set 15 years ago. The quartet completed the men's 4x100m relay in 38.69 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 38.89 seconds achieved during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Competing at Chandigarh's Sector 7 Sports Complex, the victorious team outpaced Tamil Nadu, which clocked in at 39.83 seconds, and the Army team, which finished with a time of 41.40 seconds. The event witnessed participants from various regions showcasing exceptional talent in multiple categories including 4x400m and mixed relays across different age groups.

Among numerous impressive performances, the women's 4x100m relay showcased the skills of NCOE Trivandrum, who dominated with a finish time of 44.12 seconds. These results reflect the dynamic potential of Indian athletics, setting the stage for future international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)