Relay Revolution: Indian Quartet Smashes National Record
An Indian quartet broke a 15-year national record in the men's 4x100m relay, clocking 38.69 seconds at the Indian Open Relay Competition. The previous record of 38.89 seconds was shattered by the team of Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Amlan Borgohain.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling display at the Indian Open Relay Competition, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Amlan Borgohain shattered a national record set 15 years ago. The quartet completed the men's 4x100m relay in 38.69 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 38.89 seconds achieved during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
Competing at Chandigarh's Sector 7 Sports Complex, the victorious team outpaced Tamil Nadu, which clocked in at 39.83 seconds, and the Army team, which finished with a time of 41.40 seconds. The event witnessed participants from various regions showcasing exceptional talent in multiple categories including 4x400m and mixed relays across different age groups.
Among numerous impressive performances, the women's 4x100m relay showcased the skills of NCOE Trivandrum, who dominated with a finish time of 44.12 seconds. These results reflect the dynamic potential of Indian athletics, setting the stage for future international competitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shaili Singh Leaps to New Heights: Asian Athletics Championship On the Horizon
Nishchay Shines with Silver in Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship
Team India's Stellar Performance at Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025
Chandigarh Showers Clear Way for Sunny Skies
Arshad Nadeem Prioritizes Asian Athletics Over Neeraj Chopra Classic