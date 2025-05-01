Falcons Fined: A Prank Call Sparks NFL Draft Controversy

The NFL has imposed fines totaling $350,000 on the Atlanta Falcons and their defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich due to a prank call incident involving Ulbrich's son during the NFL Draft. The charges highlight growing concerns over privacy in professional sports.

In the lead-up to the draft, a video emerged showing Shedeur Sanders receiving a call from someone posing as the New Orleans Saints GM, later revealed to be Jax Ulbrich. The call originated from Jax accessing Sanders' private information on an iPad, prompting an investigation into how teams safeguard player data.

The Falcons have pledged full cooperation with the NFL's inquiries, while Ulbrich has publicly accepted the fines and vowed future diligence. The apology marks a commitment to transparency and the protection of player privacy rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)