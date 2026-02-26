Remote Testimony in Prince Harry's Privacy Battle

A remote testimony has been permitted in the privacy lawsuit led by Prince Harry and notable figures against the publisher of the Daily Mail. The ruling allows a key witness to provide evidence remotely, marking a critical juncture in the ongoing legal battle.

The lawsuit accuses Associated Newspapers of engaging in unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking, over the past 30 years. Among the claimants are high-profile individuals such as singer Elton John. The publishers have denied any wrongdoing, and numerous testimonies have been heard in defense.

A central figure, private investigator Gavin Burrows, initially supported claims of wrongdoing but later retracted his statements, asserting that his initial testimony was false. Despite controversies about his credibility, the court emphasizes the importance of Burrows' involvement as testimony by video link proceeds.