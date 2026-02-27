Privacy Breach: Hidden Camera Scandal at TISS Guwahati
A hidden camera was discovered in a bathroom at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) girls' hostel in Guwahati, prompting a police investigation. The institute denounced the breach as a serious violation of privacy, committed to enhancing security measures, and pledged full cooperation with authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A hidden camera discovery at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) girls' hostel in Guwahati has led to a police inquiry. The incident sparked concerns over privacy violations.
TISS has condemned the incident, labeling it as a 'serious privacy violation' and initiated a review of its internal security measures.
The institute assured full cooperation with the police and has activated support services for the affected students to prevent future occurrences and support those impacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: College Student Found Dead in Hostel
Proposed Jagannath spiritual centre in Jamshedpur will ensure education of poor children at its hostel: President Droupadi Murmu in J'khand.
Security Breach at Mar-a-Lago: Armed Intruder Shot Dead
Security Breach at Mar-a-Lago: Armed Intruder Shot Dead
Security Breach: Armed Incident at Mar-a-Lago Raises Questions