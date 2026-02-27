Privacy Breach: Hidden Camera Scandal at TISS Guwahati

A hidden camera discovery at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) girls' hostel in Guwahati has led to a police inquiry. The incident sparked concerns over privacy violations.

TISS has condemned the incident, labeling it as a 'serious privacy violation' and initiated a review of its internal security measures.

The institute assured full cooperation with the police and has activated support services for the affected students to prevent future occurrences and support those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)