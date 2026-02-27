Left Menu

Privacy Breach: Hidden Camera Scandal at TISS Guwahati

A hidden camera was discovered in a bathroom at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) girls' hostel in Guwahati, prompting a police investigation. The institute denounced the breach as a serious violation of privacy, committed to enhancing security measures, and pledged full cooperation with authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A hidden camera discovery at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) girls' hostel in Guwahati has led to a police inquiry. The incident sparked concerns over privacy violations.

TISS has condemned the incident, labeling it as a 'serious privacy violation' and initiated a review of its internal security measures.

The institute assured full cooperation with the police and has activated support services for the affected students to prevent future occurrences and support those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

