Privacy Breach Allegations Stir Kerala's Political Scene

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday raised concerns about privacy violations allegedly caused by emails and messages from the Chief Minister's Office, which highlighted the state government's achievements to officials.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas addressed these issues while hearing a plea from Dr. Rasheed Ahammed and Anil Kumar K M, who claimed the message campaign was an election effort using private data.

The court halted further such messages, pending a response from the state, while seeking clarifications on the source of the employees' contact data.