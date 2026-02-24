Left Menu

Privacy Breach Allegations Stir Kerala's Political Scene

The Kerala High Court discussed privacy concerns involving emails allegedly from the CMO sent to officials praising the state government's achievements. Petitioners argue these messages, linked to private data, equate to unauthorized election campaigning. The court awaited the state's response while ordering a halt to such messages until February 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:14 IST
Privacy Breach Allegations Stir Kerala's Political Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday raised concerns about privacy violations allegedly caused by emails and messages from the Chief Minister's Office, which highlighted the state government's achievements to officials.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas addressed these issues while hearing a plea from Dr. Rasheed Ahammed and Anil Kumar K M, who claimed the message campaign was an election effort using private data.

The court halted further such messages, pending a response from the state, while seeking clarifications on the source of the employees' contact data.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026