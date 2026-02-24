Privacy Breach Allegations Stir Kerala's Political Scene
The Kerala High Court discussed privacy concerns involving emails allegedly from the CMO sent to officials praising the state government's achievements. Petitioners argue these messages, linked to private data, equate to unauthorized election campaigning. The court awaited the state's response while ordering a halt to such messages until February 27.
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday raised concerns about privacy violations allegedly caused by emails and messages from the Chief Minister's Office, which highlighted the state government's achievements to officials.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas addressed these issues while hearing a plea from Dr. Rasheed Ahammed and Anil Kumar K M, who claimed the message campaign was an election effort using private data.
The court halted further such messages, pending a response from the state, while seeking clarifications on the source of the employees' contact data.