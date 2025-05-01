Black Ferns Face Selections Challenge Ahead of Pacific Four Series

Ruby Tui, a standout performer in New Zealand's successful 2022 Women's World Cup campaign, has been omitted from the Black Ferns squad for the forthcoming Pacific Four Series.

The exclusion comes as the team gears up for a challenging title defense later in the year. Tui's absence in this crucial series likely reflects the fierce competition within the squad, intensified by the highly-anticipated return of Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, a two-time World Player of the Year now out of retirement.

Coach Allan Bunting emphasized the importance of these selections in the buildup to the World Cup, highlighting the overall group's significance in the demanding lead-up to final squad announcements in August and September.

(With inputs from agencies.)