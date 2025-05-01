Left Menu

Black Ferns Face Selections Challenge Ahead of Pacific Four Series

Ruby Tui has been left out of the Black Ferns squad for the upcoming Pacific Four Series, as New Zealand prepares for their World Cup title defense. Key player Portia Woodman-Wickliffe returns from retirement, adding competitive pressure. The squad faces a stiff challenge against top-ranking teams before final World Cup selections.

Winger

Ruby Tui, a standout performer in New Zealand's successful 2022 Women's World Cup campaign, has been omitted from the Black Ferns squad for the forthcoming Pacific Four Series.

The exclusion comes as the team gears up for a challenging title defense later in the year. Tui's absence in this crucial series likely reflects the fierce competition within the squad, intensified by the highly-anticipated return of Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, a two-time World Player of the Year now out of retirement.

Coach Allan Bunting emphasized the importance of these selections in the buildup to the World Cup, highlighting the overall group's significance in the demanding lead-up to final squad announcements in August and September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

