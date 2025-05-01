Chris Poole's Dominance Shines at 60th Congressional Cup

Defending champion Chris Poole has set a strong precedent at the 60th Anniversary Congressional Cup, as his Riptide Racing team secured six consecutive victories on the opening day of the competition.

Despite a slow start due to light winds, the notorious Long Beach sea breeze allowed for the completion of six flights of the initial round-robin. "We had a fantastic day today," commented Poole, expressing satisfaction with his team's performance and focus on building momentum.

Meanwhile, Switzerland's Eric Monnin, Australia's Cole Tapper, and local skipper David Hood tied for second place with four wins each, while Canada's Peter Wickwire made headlines by defeating seasoned competitors Johnie Berntsson and Eric Monnin. The Congressional Cup remains a pinnacle in match racing, celebrated for its influential history and stringent competition rules.

