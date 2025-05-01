Bayern Munich on Brink of 34th League Triumph Amidst Intense Bundesliga Finale

Bayern Munich stands on the edge of securing their 34th Bundesliga title as they face RB Leipzig on Saturday. The Bavarian giants hold an eight-point lead with just three games remaining, making the title theirs if they win or at least match Bayer Leverkusen's outcome against Freiburg.

Key absentee Harry Kane is suspended, adding tension to Bayern's decisive match. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund, currently sixth, is scrambling for a Champions League spot to salvage their season. They host VfL Wolfsburg with renewed hope after four victories in their last five matches.

At the bottom of the table, VfL Bochum could face relegation if they lose to Heidenheim, who are just above them in the relegation playoff zone. The season's climax promises drama at both ends of the Bundesliga spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)