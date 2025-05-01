Shreyas Iyer: The Tactical Maestro of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting has praised Shreyas Iyer's development as a team leader, emphasizing his heightened understanding of game situations.

Having previously collaborated at Delhi Capitals, where they led the team to playoff success, the duo reunites with Iyer showcasing greater confidence and maturity at Punjab Kings.

Secured for Rs 26.75 crore after his release from Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer's strategic leadership and technical improvements have been pivotal in Punjab's strong performance this IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)