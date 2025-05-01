Bayern Munich Aims for Record 34th Bundesliga Title Amid Key Player Suspensions

Bayern Munich stands on the brink of celebrating a record-extending 34th German championship, needing a victory against Leipzig on Saturday to secure the Bundesliga title. Despite an impressive challenge from Bayer Leverkusen last season, Bayern has swiftly reestablished its dominance.

The Bavarians lead by eight points ahead of current champions, with only three rounds left. Upcoming matches could also decide relegation fates, as Bochum fights to remain in the top division. With star player Harry Kane suspended, Bayern will rely heavily on experienced players like Thomas Müller to step up.

Meanwhile, Dortmund aims to maintain its Champions League hopes with a continued winning streak. In transfer news, Leverkusen prepares for potential changes, including coach Xabi Alonso's speculated departure, while Bayern plans postseason player acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)