Rising Stars Join Indian Hockey's Core Group

The senior men's National Hockey Coaching Camp saw the addition of two promising players, Pratap Lakra and Uttam Singh, elevating the core group to 40. The selection comes after the pair's exceptional displays in nationals and initial camp sessions.

Initially, 54 athletes began training on April 25 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center. Recent evaluations led to a refined selection, with 38 retaining their spots. The stability of positions like goalkeeping remains, with noted figures like Krishan Bahadur Pathak securing his place.

Coach Craig Fulton lauded the squad's depth, applauding young talents challenging seasoned athletes. He highlighted the meticulous selection process aimed at preparing for future high-stakes tournaments, underscoring a commitment to performance excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)