Chelsea Takes Commanding Lead in UEFA Conference League Semifinal

Chelsea secured a dominant 4-1 win against Djurgården in the UEFA Conference League semifinal first leg, with goals from Jackson, Sancho, and Madueke. Real Betis also claimed victory in their first semifinal, defeating Fiorentina 2-1. Man United and Tottenham triumphed in Europa League matches.

Chelsea made a significant stride towards the UEFA Conference League final with a commanding 4-1 victory over Swedish club Djurgården during the first leg of their semifinal clash on Thursday.

The match saw Nicolas Jackson netting twice in quick succession during the second half, following earlier goals by Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke, establishing Chelsea's dominance ahead of next week's return leg at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Real Betis emerged victorious in its inaugural European semifinal, topping Fiorentina 2-1. Man United and Tottenham also enjoyed impressive wins in the Europa League, defeating Athletic Bilbao and Bodø/Glimt, respectively.

