Hockey India Unveils Streamlined Squad for National Coaching Camp

Hockey India announced a revised 40-member core squad for the Senior Men's National Coaching Camp at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru. The camp, which commenced on April 25, initially included 54 probables but was reduced after a week of assessments based on their recent performances.

Of the original group, 38 players retained their spots, and two new athletes joined due to exceptional performances in the 15th Senior Men's National Championship and early camp days. The goalkeeping lineup remains unchanged, featuring Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

The defensive setup sees 10 players maintaining their places, and Pratap Lakra is the new addition. The midfield is a mix of youth and experience with Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and others, while the forward line includes Gurjant Singh and new entrant Uttam Singh. Chief Coach Craig Fulton highlighted the squad's competitive motivation and the inclusivity of the selection process, emphasizing readiness for upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)