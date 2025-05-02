Chennai Super Kings: Navigating a Tough Season Without Panic
Despite being ruled out of the IPL play-offs, Chennai Super Kings remain calm under batting coach Mike Hussey's guidance. While securing only four points in ten games, the emergence of young talents offers hope for the future. Hussey believes fine margins decided their unfortunate position in the league.
Batting coach Mike Hussey assured fans on Friday that the Chennai Super Kings are not panicking despite being out of the IPL play-off contention this season. The team has accumulated just four points from ten games, sitting at the bottom of the league.
Hussey emphasized the need to fine-tune certain areas but acknowledged the team's potential to compete with any opponent in the IPL. He noted that several matches were decided by narrow margins, which impacted their standing. The coach remains confident in the match-winning abilities present in the squad.
Amidst the challenges, Hussey highlighted the positive performances of young players like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. He praised the opportunities for these players and hoped they secure their spots in future seasons. Looking ahead, Hussey envisions stronger performances as the season progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
