Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings: Navigating a Tough Season Without Panic

Despite being ruled out of the IPL play-offs, Chennai Super Kings remain calm under batting coach Mike Hussey's guidance. While securing only four points in ten games, the emergence of young talents offers hope for the future. Hussey believes fine margins decided their unfortunate position in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:53 IST
Chennai Super Kings: Navigating a Tough Season Without Panic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Batting coach Mike Hussey assured fans on Friday that the Chennai Super Kings are not panicking despite being out of the IPL play-off contention this season. The team has accumulated just four points from ten games, sitting at the bottom of the league.

Hussey emphasized the need to fine-tune certain areas but acknowledged the team's potential to compete with any opponent in the IPL. He noted that several matches were decided by narrow margins, which impacted their standing. The coach remains confident in the match-winning abilities present in the squad.

Amidst the challenges, Hussey highlighted the positive performances of young players like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. He praised the opportunities for these players and hoped they secure their spots in future seasons. Looking ahead, Hussey envisions stronger performances as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025