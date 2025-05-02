Kawasaki Frontale's Grit Faces Al-Ahli's Glamour in Champions League Clash

Kawasaki Frontale's head coach, Shigetoshi Hasebe, has dismissed concerns about the financial inequalities between his team and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli as the two sides prepare for Saturday's Asian Champions League Elite final. Despite the monetary might of Al-Ahli, Hasebe remains keenly focused on the clash at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Kawasaki overcame Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a surprise victory to reach the final, and now face a squad valued at $200 million, featuring stars like Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino. Hasebe, however, is unfazed by the Saudi Pro League club's big spending, insisting the game is played 'on the pitch' and not in financial statements.

For Kawasaki, it's a historic first appearance in the continental championship final, following a dramatic win over Al-Sadd. Hasebe anticipates backing from some sections of the crowd, including rival Saudi club supporters and dedicated Japanese fans, as they face the host side's massive support.

(With inputs from agencies.)