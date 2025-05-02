Left Menu

Kawasaki Frontale's Grit Faces Al-Ahli's Glamour in Champions League Clash

Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe downplays the financial disparity between his team and Saudi club Al-Ahli ahead of their meeting in the Asian Champions League Elite final. Despite Al-Ahli's $200 million squad and home advantage, Hasebe remains confident in his team's performance on the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST
Kawasaki Frontale's Grit Faces Al-Ahli's Glamour in Champions League Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kawasaki Frontale's head coach, Shigetoshi Hasebe, has dismissed concerns about the financial inequalities between his team and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli as the two sides prepare for Saturday's Asian Champions League Elite final. Despite the monetary might of Al-Ahli, Hasebe remains keenly focused on the clash at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Kawasaki overcame Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a surprise victory to reach the final, and now face a squad valued at $200 million, featuring stars like Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino. Hasebe, however, is unfazed by the Saudi Pro League club's big spending, insisting the game is played 'on the pitch' and not in financial statements.

For Kawasaki, it's a historic first appearance in the continental championship final, following a dramatic win over Al-Sadd. Hasebe anticipates backing from some sections of the crowd, including rival Saudi club supporters and dedicated Japanese fans, as they face the host side's massive support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025