Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley's Arrest Shakes Up Grand Slam Event

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley has been arrested and will not compete in the Grand Slam Track event in Miami. Charged with touch or strike battery, Kerley's absence marks a notable shift in the event's lineup, as investigations continue. Grand Slam Track's 2025 series aims to rival the Diamond League.

Updated: 02-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:13 IST
Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley's Arrest Shakes Up Grand Slam Event
Fred Kerley

Twice Olympic 100 metres medallist Fred Kerley was recently arrested, causing a significant stir in the athletics community. His arrest means he will not participate in the Grand Slam Track's groundbreaking U.S. event in Miami.

Kerley, known for his remarkable performances at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, where he clinched silver and bronze respectively, was scheduled to run in the 100m and 200m races this weekend. The details surrounding his arrest remain sparse as the Broward County Sheriff's Office has yet to release further information.

Grand Slam Track, founded by Olympic legend Michael Johnson, is positioning itself as a formidable competitor to the established Diamond League with multiple meets planned, setting the stage for an exciting evolution in track events.

