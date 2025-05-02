Gill and Buttler's Blitzkrieg Propels Gujarat Titans to Commanding Total

In a thrilling encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler spearheaded a formidable batting display, driving Gujarat Titans to 224/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

After winning the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins opted to field, a decision that quickly proved costly. Opening batsmen Gill and Sai Sudarshan launched an aggressive attack, reaching 50 runs in just four overs.

Despite losing Sudarshan after a brisk 48, Buttler joined forces with Gill, maintaining momentum and helping GT cross the 200-run mark. Although SRH's Jaydev Unadkat managed three wickets, the Titans' relentless batting dominated the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)