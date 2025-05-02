Left Menu

Gill and Buttler's Blitzkrieg Propels Gujarat Titans to Commanding Total

Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 224/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, led by explosive half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Key contributions came from Sai Sudarshan and Washington Sundar, while SRH's Jaydev Unadkat stood out with his bowling, claiming three wickets for 35 runs.

Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler spearheaded a formidable batting display, driving Gujarat Titans to 224/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

After winning the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins opted to field, a decision that quickly proved costly. Opening batsmen Gill and Sai Sudarshan launched an aggressive attack, reaching 50 runs in just four overs.

Despite losing Sudarshan after a brisk 48, Buttler joined forces with Gill, maintaining momentum and helping GT cross the 200-run mark. Although SRH's Jaydev Unadkat managed three wickets, the Titans' relentless batting dominated the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

