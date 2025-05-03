Left Menu

Gregg Popovich Steps Down to Lead Spurs' Front Office

Gregg Popovich, a legendary NBA coach with the San Antonio Spurs, steps down to become the team's president of basketball operations. At 76, Popovich transitions after a storied career with five NBA titles, following a mild stroke last year. Mitch Johnson steps in as head coach.

Gregg Popovich, renowned head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, has resigned from his position to assume the role of president of basketball operations, the team announced on Friday.

At 76, Popovich, who boasts the record for the most wins by any coach in NBA history, experienced a mild stroke last November that sidelined him for the rest of the season. Expressing his enduring passion for basketball, he acknowledged the time had come to step aside as head coach.

In his new role, Popovich aims to continue supporting the organization, alongside new head coach Mitch Johnson, who previously acted as interim head coach. With Popovich's remarkable legacy of five NBA championships and a Hall of Fame induction in 2023, the transition marks a significant chapter in Spurs history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

