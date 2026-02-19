Freedom After Stroke: The Story of Mikola Statkevich

Belarusian opposition figure Mikola Statkevich has been released from custody after suffering a stroke. Statkevich, who was re-imprisoned for refusing deportation to Lithuania, is finally free, according to exiled Belarusian leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Statkevich was among 52 political prisoners released in Belarus after a 2025 appeal from former U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite this opportunity, Statkevich was the only one who declined to cross into Lithuania, leading to his re-arrest.

In a heartfelt social media post, Tsikhanouskaya expressed her relief at Statkevich's freedom, highlighting his reunion with his wife. However, she noted that his ability to speak remains compromised due to the stroke.

(With inputs from agencies.)