Freedom After Stroke: The Story of Mikola Statkevich

Mikola ​Statkevich, a Belarusian opposition politician, rejecting deportation and re-imprisoned, has been freed after a stroke. His release follows a U.S. appeal, freeing 52 political prisoners in Belarus. The exiled leader Tsikhanouskaya shared relief at Statkevich's release, despite his health setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:27 IST
Belarusian opposition figure Mikola Statkevich has been released from custody after suffering a stroke. Statkevich, who was re-imprisoned for refusing deportation to Lithuania, is finally free, according to exiled Belarusian leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Statkevich was among 52 political prisoners released in Belarus after a 2025 appeal from former U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite this opportunity, Statkevich was the only one who declined to cross into Lithuania, leading to his re-arrest.

In a heartfelt social media post, Tsikhanouskaya expressed her relief at Statkevich's freedom, highlighting his reunion with his wife. However, she noted that his ability to speak remains compromised due to the stroke.

