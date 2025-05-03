Odisha Aims for Kalinga Super Cup as a Permanent Football Fixture

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has set his sights on securing the Kalinga Super Cup as a recurring highlight in the Indian football calendar. His call comes after the successful organization of the tournament in Bhubaneswar, where he praised the state's efforts in hosting a major national event.

Addressing the media, Singh Deo expressed his gratitude to the Sports Secretary and the Odisha government for attracting the All India Football Federation to hold the prestigious Kalinga Super Cup. Emphasizing the need for sustained promotion of such tournaments, he advocated for strategic long-term planning and necessary institutional backing.

This year, FC Goa is set to clash with Jamshedpur FC in the tournament final at the Kalinga Stadium. As these teams vie for a spot in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Round, both are eager to seize this opportunity, with FC Goa eyeing their second trophy and Jamshedpur FC striving for their first.

(With inputs from agencies.)