China's Quest for 14th Sudirman Cup Title

China defeated Japan with a 3-0 sweep in the Sudirman Cup semi-final, aiming for their 14th title. Key victories by Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in mixed doubles, Shi Yuqi in men's singles, and Chen Yufei in women's singles secured their final spot against either South Korea or Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating showdown, defending champions China marched into the finals of badminton's Sudirman Cup after a dominant display against Japan, securing a clean 3-0 victory. Enthusiastic fans witnessed the home team closing in on a remarkable 14th title.

Setting an impressive precedent, China's world number two mixed doubles pair, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, vanquished Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Igarashi with scores of 21-11, 21-17. This was quickly followed by top-seed Shi Yuqi's overpowering win against eighth-ranked Kodai Naraoka, 21-8, 21-16, in the men's singles, solidifying a 2-0 lead for China.

The momentum carried into the women's singles, where Akane Yamaguchi of Japan demonstrated tenacity. Having previously triumphed in 21 out of 33 matches against Chen Yufei, Yamaguchi extended the match to three games. Nevertheless, Chen showcased steely resolve to ultimately secure victory with scores of 17-21, 21-9, 21-16. China now awaits its adversary, either four-time champions South Korea or 1989 victors Indonesia, for the impending final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

