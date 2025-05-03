China's Quest for 14th Sudirman Cup Title

In an exhilarating showdown, defending champions China marched into the finals of badminton's Sudirman Cup after a dominant display against Japan, securing a clean 3-0 victory. Enthusiastic fans witnessed the home team closing in on a remarkable 14th title.

Setting an impressive precedent, China's world number two mixed doubles pair, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, vanquished Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Igarashi with scores of 21-11, 21-17. This was quickly followed by top-seed Shi Yuqi's overpowering win against eighth-ranked Kodai Naraoka, 21-8, 21-16, in the men's singles, solidifying a 2-0 lead for China.

The momentum carried into the women's singles, where Akane Yamaguchi of Japan demonstrated tenacity. Having previously triumphed in 21 out of 33 matches against Chen Yufei, Yamaguchi extended the match to three games. Nevertheless, Chen showcased steely resolve to ultimately secure victory with scores of 17-21, 21-9, 21-16. China now awaits its adversary, either four-time champions South Korea or 1989 victors Indonesia, for the impending final.

