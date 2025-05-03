Left Menu

Unseasonal Weather Threatens IPL 2025 Matches in Himachal Pradesh

Parts of Himachal Pradesh have experienced unseasonal weather, with the local meteorological department issuing warnings for hailstorms and thunderstorms. This weather poses a threat to the upcoming IPL 2025 matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, though new ground technology may mitigate rain delays.

Updated: 03-05-2025 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing unusual weather patterns, with the local meteorological department issuing an orange warning for hailstorms. Additionally, yellow warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds have been issued till next Friday.

Key regions such as Bilapsur, Reckong Peo, Hamirpur, and Tabo have witnessed gusty winds, while Dehra Gopipur recorded 37.2 mm of rain. With minimum temperatures remaining largely unchanged, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest at 5.9 degrees Celsius.

The unseasonal conditions pose a threat to the IPL 2025 matches scheduled in Dharamshala. Nevertheless, the HPCA Stadium, equipped with a sub-air system to quickly dry the grounds, is prepared to manage rain delays efficiently.

