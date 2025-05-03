Kiran Jadhav Triumphs at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship

Reigning men's rifle 3-Positions national champion Kiran Ankush Jadhav put on an impressive display at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, securing the gold in the 10m air rifle event on Saturday.

The Navy marksman, slated to represent India in the upcoming Munich World Cup, clinched victory with a score of 251.5 over 24 shots, surpassing Army shooters Vivek Sharma and Vishal Singh at the Karni Singh Range.

In the meanwhile, Maharashtra celebrated a win in the junior men's title as Parth Rakesh Mane edged out Andhra's Uma Mahesh Maddineni by a mere 0.1 with a decisive final shot. Karnataka's Naraen Suresh claimed bronze, and Bengal's Abhinav Shaw took the men's air rifle youth crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)