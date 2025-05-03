Zak Brown Proposes Rule to Curb Baseless F1 Allegations

Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, is advocating for a new rule aimed at preventing Formula 1 teams from making unsubstantiated allegations against their rivals. Brown's initiative is in response to recent controversies where teams have made frivolous claims to distract competitors.

During the Miami Grand Prix, Brown emphasized the need for a formal process that requires teams to disclose their complaints and submit a monetary deposit, similar to the existing protest policy for race violations. The intent is to curtail baseless charges that disrupt the sport.

Brown proposes that the cost of filing a complaint should be significant enough to dissuade teams from using it as a tactical distraction. He suggested that if a team's complaint is unfounded, the associated cost should count against their budget cap, further discouraging spurious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)