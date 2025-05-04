Sports Thrills: Greene's Homers, Sabalenka's Triumph, and Derby Delight

In a thrilling display of baseball prowess, Riley Greene propelled the Detroit Tigers to a spectacular 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, homering twice in an explosive ninth inning that saw the Tigers hit four homers. Detroit's stellar performance included a key home run from Colt Keith and a significant contribution from Javier Baez.

Switching gears to tennis, Aryna Sabalenka clinched her third Madrid Open title with a convincing 6-3 7-6(3) victory over Coco Gauff. The triumph marked Sabalenka's third win this year in the WTA tour, consolidating her status at the top and equaling Petra Kvitova's record for the most Madrid Open wins.

Elsewhere in the sports world, the thrilling Kentucky Derby saw Sovereignty emerge victorious, capturing the first leg of the Triple Crown. Despite challenging track conditions, the bay colt delivered an impressive performance, securing a memorable win at the prestigious Churchill Downs venue.

