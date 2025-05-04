Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden emerged victorious in the women's short sprints category on Saturday during the Grand Slam Track event in Miami. In a thrilling competition, she topped her group amid a standout roster of elite athletes.

Meanwhile, Briton Josh Kerr overcame a challenging season to claim victory in the men's short distance group. The event, part of a novel circuit held at the Ansin Sports Complex, features lucrative prizes and an impressive lineup of talent, sparking interest in the athletics community.

Both Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr posted personal bests during the meet, securing their respective championship titles through calculated strategies. This second meet of the season highlighted outstanding performances and high expectations for future events.

