Mitch Owen Steps In for Injured Maxwell in IPL 2025

Australian all-rounder Mitch Owen has been brought in by the Punjab Kings to fill the void left by Glenn Maxwell, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after sustaining a finger fracture.

Maxwell's IPL season was far from impressive, managing only 48 runs across seven matches, with a majority of his performances in single digits. His injury occurred just before Punjab Kings' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, where the game was eventually washed out.

Mitch Owen, at 23, brings experience from 34 T20 encounters, boasting 646 runs and two centuries. Owen, who also claims 10 wickets in T20s, will strengthen the Shreyas Iyer-led squad, having been signed for Rs three crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)