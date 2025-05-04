Punjab Kings Sign Mitch Owen as Glenn Maxwell's IPL Replacement

In a strategic move, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Australian all-rounder Mitch Owen, replacing the injured Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Owen's experience includes 34 T20 matches with 646 runs, marking him as a valuable addition to the team.

Securing Owen for INR 3 Crore, PBKS is determined to make their mark as the tournament enters its critical phase. Assistant Coach Brad Haddin expressed optimism while discussing the team's focus ahead of their match against the Lucknow Super Giants at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium.

Haddin lauded the younger players for stepping up this season and emphasized the importance of continued development. Highlighting recent successes, he praised the team's adaptability, particularly the bowling unit's strategic execution that has contributed significantly to the team's current second-place standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)