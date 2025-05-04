Left Menu

KKR vs. RR Clash: Ajinkya Rahane Leads with Bat First Approach

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata's IPL match. KKR, seventh in the standings, aims to continue their form against the eighth-placed RR, who look to recover from a Mumbai defeat. Both teams make tactical lineup changes ahead of the clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:27 IST
Ajinkya Rahane and Riyan Parag (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial IPL face-off, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a dry Kolkata pitch in the 18th IPL edition, aiming to boost their position from the seventh spot after a decisive win over Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals, struggling in eighth place with more losses than wins, seek redemption after a challenging defeat to Mumbai Indians. RR captain Riyan Parag is focused on revitalizing team spirit and energy, emphasizing collective effort amidst lineup adjustments, including the comeback of Wanindu Hasaranga.

KKR's strategy hinges on a proactive batting approach, expecting contributions from players like Moeen Ali and Rahane, while RR counters with their revised squad, hoping for key performances from Jofra Archer and Shimron Hetmyer as they strive to reclaim momentum in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

