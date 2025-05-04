Andre Russell's Explosive Knock Lifts KKR Over Rajasthan Royals

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Andre Russell's explosive innings of 57 not out off just 25 deliveries propelled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a formidable total of 206 for four against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

Russell found valuable support from teammates Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35), and captain Ajinkya Rahane (30), who all contributed significantly to the team's strong scoreline.

Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer, who claimed figures of 1/30, and supported by Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, and Riyan Parag, who each took a wicket, struggled to contain the KKR batting onslaught. KKR currently sits seventh in the IPL standings, while RR has been eliminated from playoff contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)