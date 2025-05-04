Left Menu

KKR vs RR: IPL Thrill Unfolds in Kolkata

The Kolkata Knight Riders played against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, posting a total of 206 for four wickets in 20 overs. Key contributions came from Andre Russell who scored 57 not out and Angkrish Raghuvanshi with 44. Jofra Archer was the standout bowler for Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:20 IST
In a gripping IPL encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders took on Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane match on Sunday, resulting in KKR posting a formidable total of 206 for four wickets after 20 overs.

Star players like Andre Russell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi led Kolkata's charge with 57 not out and 44 runs respectively, showcasing their prowess against a resilient Rajasthan bowling lineup.

Jofra Archer turned heads as he delivered an impactful spell, taking a crucial wicket for Rajasthan, while Maheesh Theekshana and Riyan Parag also contributed with notable performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

