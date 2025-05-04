Bihar Emerges as Sports Powerhouse with Khelo India Youth Games 2025

The Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) is ushering in a new era for the state's sports infrastructure as it prepares to host the seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the event, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attending the ceremony in Patna. This landmark event underscores Bihar's ascent as a formidable force in Indian sports.

Raveendran Sankaran, the Director General and CEO of BSSA, emphasized the significance of hosting these Games, noting that Bihar is poised to emerge as a super powerhouse in the sporting domain. He explained that meticulous preparations have been undertaken, with Chief Minister Kumar personally overseeing arrangements. The Games will be the largest multi-discipline sporting event in Bihar's history, featuring over 6,000 athletes competing in 27 medal categories until May 15.

Maharashtra, already a winner of the previous two editions, is gearing up for a third successive victory, deploying more than 430 athletes. Bihar, reminiscent of other host states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, eyes a strong performance; with a contingent of over 400 athletes, they aim for a memorable showing. The event further showcases representation from all over India, with 36 states and Union Territories participating, emphasizing the nationwide impact of the Games, where scouts will be identifying talent for future Olympic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)